Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,483 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

