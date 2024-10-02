Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $16,534,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $705,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 181,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of -477.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

