Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.06 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Valero Energy accounts for 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

