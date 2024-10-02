Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $790,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,210,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $19,694,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $7,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $449.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.33 and a 200 day moving average of $386.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

