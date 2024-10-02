Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after buying an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

