Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,141 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

