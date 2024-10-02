Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,300 Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Strive U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

DRLL stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95.

About Strive U.S. Energy ETF

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

