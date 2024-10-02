Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes $725,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $580,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.45.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.