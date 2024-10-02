Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.08

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.08 and last traded at C$32.05, with a volume of 16720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5813492 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

