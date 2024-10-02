Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.08

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.08 and last traded at C$32.05, with a volume of 16720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities cut Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRX
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5813492 EPS for the current year.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.