Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.40

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.40 and traded as high as C$32.07. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 21,431 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5813492 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

