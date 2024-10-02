Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.40

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.40 and traded as high as C$32.07. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 21,431 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5813492 earnings per share for the current year.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
