Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 8.4% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.14. 897,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 636,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
