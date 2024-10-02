Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 8.4% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.14. 897,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 636,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Hesai Group Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

