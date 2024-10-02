Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $1,117,600.92 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.8 %

HPE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,850,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

