HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $51.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Shares of DINO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. 495,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

