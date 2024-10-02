Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Up 11.8%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 114,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 116,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Highland Copper Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$69.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

