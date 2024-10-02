Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,931.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

