Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $404.96 and last traded at $408.46. Approximately 629,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,374,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.36. The company has a market cap of $406.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $88,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

