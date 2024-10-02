Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.56

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

