Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 9,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter. Hour Loop had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

