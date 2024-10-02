H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.53

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.53 and traded as high as C$11.57. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$11.54, with a volume of 297,155 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.35.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.