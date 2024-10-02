HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HSBC were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Down 1.3 %

HSBC stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

