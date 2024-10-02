HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Up 10.9%

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.82 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.82 ($0.09). Approximately 1,558,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 854,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.84.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.