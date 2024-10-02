Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.60

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Huabao International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

Huabao International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is an increase from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.

