Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $279.45

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $279.45, but opened at $219.76. Humana shares last traded at $219.69, with a volume of 4,848,873 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.05.

Humana Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

