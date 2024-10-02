Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Partners

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $400.00. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.05.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $43.72 on Wednesday, hitting $235.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,613,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,783. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

