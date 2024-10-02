Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.31

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.31 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.51 ($0.09). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,723,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.23) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.31.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

