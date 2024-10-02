Hyman Charles D Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.9% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $123,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,489,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $420.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $311.21 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $506.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.94.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at $219,349,953.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

