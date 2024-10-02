IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.60.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

