ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get ICF International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICF International

Insider Transactions at ICF International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ICF International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.