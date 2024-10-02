iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $3.35. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 12,318 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of iClick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

