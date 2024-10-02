ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 149,313 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,272,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $188.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.33.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.