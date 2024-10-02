IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $47.74.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
