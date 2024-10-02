Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 96000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Trading Down 50.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
