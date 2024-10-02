Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.82 and last traded at $135.93. 1,002,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,011,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 92.0% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 403.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Illumina by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

