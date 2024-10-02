Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $380.64

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.64 ($5.09) and traded as high as GBX 390.50 ($5.22). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 375.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 86,377 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.36) to GBX 620 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.88), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,693.95). In related news, insider Lyle Logan acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($65,329.05). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.88), for a total transaction of £9,490 ($12,693.95). 19.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
