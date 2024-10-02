indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Up 4.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.93. 481,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,752,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

