Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 2.3% Higher

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.12). 115,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 292,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

