Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Informatica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFA

Insider Activity at Informatica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after buying an additional 883,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Informatica by 8,977.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Stock Down 5.1 %

INFA stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.