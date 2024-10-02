Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $101.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IR stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. 1,643,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,164. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

