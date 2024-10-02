Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.78

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.78 and last traded at $66.79, with a volume of 116987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.31.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 111.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 103.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 181,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,164 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 40.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

