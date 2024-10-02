Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 306.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 776,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

