Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 776,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $759.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

