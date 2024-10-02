Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 1,012.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,787 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UAPR opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

