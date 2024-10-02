Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,814,978.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 2,546,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

