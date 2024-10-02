Insider Buying: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Purchases 643,788 Shares of Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $166,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.