Insider Buying: Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Purchases 62,697 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Casey acquired 62,697 shares of Vulcan Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.64 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of A$479,005.08 ($330,348.33).

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Vulcan Steel’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Vulcan Steel Company Profile

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

