Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,575.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $32.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $470.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AROW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AROW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $201,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.