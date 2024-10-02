Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 47,314 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.51. The stock had a trading volume of 587,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.01 and a 1 year high of $405.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,413,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

