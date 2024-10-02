Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £68,200 ($91,225.25).
Big Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %
BIG stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £354.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,925.00 and a beta of 0.50. Big Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.88).
About Big Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Big Technologies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.