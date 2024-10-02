Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £68,200 ($91,225.25).

Big Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

BIG stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £354.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,925.00 and a beta of 0.50. Big Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.88).

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

