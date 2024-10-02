Insider Selling: Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Director Sells 975 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) Director Gerald J. Maginnis sold 975 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $12,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,596 shares in the company, valued at $20,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FOF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,206. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
