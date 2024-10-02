Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director James A. Maccutcheon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

